InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Truckers to face another Southern severe storm outbreak

Threat of destructive winds, hail, tornadoes Thursday

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Cars and trucks on a highway, with storm cloud across the sky.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Truckers will face the threat of severe thunderstorms across the South over the next two days. Like the St. Patrick’s Day outbreak, tornadoes could touch down in many places.

A slow-moving frontal system, stretching from the Great Lakes to Texas as of Wednesday morning, will help trigger thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Many of these storms, especially Thursday, could produce severe crosswinds of at least 60 mph, as well as large hail greater than 1 inch in diameter and tornadoes.

For Wednesday, severe storms could hit areas from Dallas and Waco, Texas, to Little Rock, Arkansas, and Shreveport, Louisiana.

The general risk zone expands Thursday and Thursday night, including areas from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley. There’s potential for numerous severe storms and tornadoes from Memphis, Tennessee, to much of Alabama and Mississippi, excluding southern sections. Chances decrease outside these areas but still remain somewhat elevated in places like Paducah, Kentucky; Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee; Pensacola, Florida; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans; and far eastern Texas.

The National Weather Service received more than 60 reports of tornadoes across the South on St. Patrick’s Day. Most of those tornadoes hit Mississippi and Alabama. This next outbreak could produce a similar result.

The impending storms will drop torrential rainfall at times, possibly stopping truckers in their tracks. Flash flooding is likely, leading to potential ramp and road closures.

Drivers should make sure their cellphones and other mobile devices are fully charged and set up to receive weather alerts based on GPS. This can be done in the settings so truckers will receive alerts no matter where they go.

Look for weather updates throughout the week on the FreightWaves website and social media accounts.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

