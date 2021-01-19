Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Truckers to face more dangerous weather out West

Heavy snowfall, extremely high winds in California, Four Corners

0 25 1 minute read
Traffic behind plow trucks clearing Utah highway.
(Photo: Utah DOT)

Heavy snowfall and serious winds Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to slam parts of California and the Rocky Mountains. Deadheading (hauling an empty trailer) and carrying light loads will be very risky for truckers.

The combination of a strong backdoor cold front — a cold front that moves toward the west rather than the east — along with ample atmospheric moisture will allow snowfall to continue across the Four Corners region. Several inches to around a foot could pile up in the high elevations of southeastern Utah, eastern Arizona, northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. 

This will potentially impact drivers on Interstates 25 and 40, in addition to U.S. Highway 550 (the Million Dollar Highway). The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of southern Colorado. The storm will fade by Tuesday evening, but more snow could return to some of these areas by Friday or Saturday.

Rollover risk

High winds will remain a threat Tuesday from eastern California to far western Nevada. Gusts will reach 40 to 60 mph in portions of the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, as well as the foothills of the Sierra Nevada; 60 to 80 mph in mid-elevations of the Sierra Nevada; and 80 to 100-plus mph along the Sierra Crest. Truckers will have trouble on I-80 and U.S. Highway 50 in places such as Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Incline Village and Stateline.

Trailers may also be swaying Tuesday in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as the Los Angeles and San Diego areas Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds could be problematic in the valleys, canyons and mountains, with gusts reaching 40 to 80 mph, depending on locations and elevation.

Drivers should also watch out for high winds the next few days in southeastern Wyoming, central and western Montana, southern Nevada and southeastern California, in addition to southern New Mexico and far western Texas.

Other notable weather

Lake-effect snowfall will persist Tuesday and part of Wednesday in western New York. Drivers may hit delays on I-81 and I-90 in Buffalo, Orchard Park, Oswego, Watertown and Jamestown. Rochester and Syracuse are on the bubble as far as receiving heavy accumulations.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

