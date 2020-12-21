Truckers to hit snowy weather coast to coast this week (with forecast video)

Snowy weather will hit places virtually coast to coast Christmas week. The good news — drivers should be able to handle most of it. As of Monday morning, nothing indicates that these storms will have major impacts on supply chains.

Northwest

Periods of heavy snowfall and gusty winds will continue to hit the Cascades and northern Rockies Monday and Tuesday, then again by Christmas Day or Saturday. This will impact travel on Interstate 90 over Lookout and Snoqualmie passes, as well as Stevens Pass on U.S. Highway 2. Blowing snow will lead to reduced visibility and possible whiteout conditions at times. Some snowfall could reach the Colorado Rockies midweek.

Great Lakes-Northeast

A band of snowfall will move from the Great Lakes to the Northeast and southern Appalachians Monday night and Tuesday. Some areas could see freezing rain or sleet. This system will fade Tuesday afternoon or evening, with minimal effects along the Interstate 95 corridor.

A second storm will produce snowfall and gusty winds across the Great Lakes Wednesday into Christmas Eve, with snow possibly lingering Christmas Day. Parts of the interior Northeast could also see a white Christmas, with potentially heavy lake effect snow from northwestern Pennsylvania to upstate New York.

Other notable weather this week

Winds will be howling across a large portion of Washington state Monday and Tuesday, as well as south-central Oregon and northern Idaho. Gusts in these areas will reach 45 to 60 mph at times.

The risk of rollovers will also be high in southeastern Wyoming, where gusts could hit 60 to 70 mph Monday, affecting drivers on Interstates 25 and 80.

