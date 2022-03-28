Truckin’ the ice roads

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to ice road trucker, Jason Kraft. We’ll learn all about the perils of the business and what makes ice road trucking cool.

Johnny Araiza, vice president of cross-border and Mexico operations at Dunavant, talks about increasing opportunities for cross-border trade with Mexico.

Kevin Clonch, group director of customer logistics at Ryder, talks about brokerages trending toward becoming asset-light. He’ll weigh the advantages of operating non-asset, asset-light and asset-based brokerages.

Robert Kaferle, director of safety at Reliance Partners, discusses the value a client gets from working with a retail agency that has its own safety program.

Plus, why trucking is in for another bloodbath; driver recruitment wars rage at MATS; drivers at MATS rank truck parking as the top industry challenge; North Korea’s insane new video; and times when you feel like Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Dunavant (No. 266).