  • ITVI.USA
    13,457.330
    18.510
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.913
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    14.900
    -0.070
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,496.990
    12.720
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.070
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.420
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.690
    0.090
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.480
    -0.080
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.110
    -0.140
    -4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    1.000
    0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,457.330
    18.510
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.913
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    14.900
    -0.070
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,496.990
    12.720
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.070
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.420
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.690
    0.090
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.480
    -0.080
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.110
    -0.140
    -4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    1.000
    0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Truckin’ the ice roads

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, March 28, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to ice road trucker, Jason Kraft. We’ll learn all about the perils of the business and what makes ice road trucking cool.

Johnny Araiza, vice president of cross-border and Mexico operations at Dunavant, talks about increasing opportunities for cross-border trade with Mexico. 

Kevin Clonch, group director of customer logistics at Ryder, talks about brokerages trending toward becoming asset-light. He’ll weigh the advantages of operating  non-asset, asset-light and asset-based brokerages.

Robert Kaferle, director of safety at Reliance Partners, discusses the value a client gets from working with a retail agency that has its own safety program.

Plus, why trucking is in for another bloodbath; driver recruitment wars rage at MATS; drivers at MATS rank truck parking as the top industry challenge; North Korea’s insane new video; and times when you feel like Chris Rock at the Oscars. 

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Dunavant (No. 266).

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, March 28, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.