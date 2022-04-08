  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Truckin’ to the White House

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, April 8, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to trucker Sadaya Morris about her trip to the White House talk on trucking. We’ll find out how drivers are working within the system to get their voices heard.

Plus, get ready for the truth behind LTL pricing; how to ship your conference and event goods live from Star Trek: Mission Chicago; Loadsmith and TuSimple partner up; how to accelerate your sales funnel; and this week’s good and bad news.

With special guests Sadaya Morris, owner of Pink Transportation; Curtis Garrett, vice president of pricing and carrier relations at Recon Logistics; Brett Suma, CEO at Loadsmith; Dan Deigan, owner of High-Performance Logistics Sales; and Rob Bussey, national account manager at BWS Logistics.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.