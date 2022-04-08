Truckin’ to the White House

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to trucker Sadaya Morris about her trip to the White House talk on trucking. We’ll find out how drivers are working within the system to get their voices heard.

Plus, get ready for the truth behind LTL pricing; how to ship your conference and event goods live from Star Trek: Mission Chicago; Loadsmith and TuSimple partner up; how to accelerate your sales funnel; and this week’s good and bad news.

With special guests Sadaya Morris, owner of Pink Transportation; Curtis Garrett, vice president of pricing and carrier relations at Recon Logistics; Brett Suma, CEO at Loadsmith; Dan Deigan, owner of High-Performance Logistics Sales; and Rob Bussey, national account manager at BWS Logistics.

