NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Trucking’s canary in the coal mine live from F3

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, November 10, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from day 2 of the F3 virtual event. 

They’re joined by Anil Khanna, Director of Product: Digital Vehicle Solutions at Daimler on improving fleet uptime via tech. 

Dennis Anderson, Chief Customer Officer at ArcBest on capacity networks: the unsung heroes of the industry.

Thom Albrecht, CFO & CRO at Reliance Partners on trucking’s “Canary in the Coal Mine” warning signals.

Daryl Failor, Owner Operator at DF Dedicated Fleet shares the carrier perspective on empty miles.

Trey Griggs. VP, Sales at Lean Solutions Group covers trends in the labor market that will impact hiring in 2022.

Plus, are people really panic buying Christmas trees?

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

