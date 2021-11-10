Trucking’s canary in the coal mine live from F3

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from day 2 of the F3 virtual event.

They’re joined by Anil Khanna, Director of Product: Digital Vehicle Solutions at Daimler on improving fleet uptime via tech.

Dennis Anderson, Chief Customer Officer at ArcBest on capacity networks: the unsung heroes of the industry.

Thom Albrecht, CFO & CRO at Reliance Partners on trucking’s “Canary in the Coal Mine” warning signals.

Daryl Failor, Owner Operator at DF Dedicated Fleet shares the carrier perspective on empty miles.

Trey Griggs. VP, Sales at Lean Solutions Group covers trends in the labor market that will impact hiring in 2022.

Plus, are people really panic buying Christmas trees?

