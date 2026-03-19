Truckload volumes and spot rates hit multi-year highs

The U.S. truckload spot market just hit a new cycle high at $2.82 per mile on the National Truckload Index (NTI.USA)—that’s the 7-day moving average of booked dry van spot rates, fuel included. Volumes are holding firm at multi-year peaks we haven’t seen since late 2022.

The chart shows the steady climb of trucking spot rates through early 2026, breaking out with real conviction after hovering in the $2.30s not long ago.

This isn’t random noise. Outbound tender rejections nationally are near 13%—highest since early 2022—meaning carriers are rejecting loads because they can. When rejections spike alongside sustained volumes, it’s classic tightness: capacity meeting demand head-on.

On the regulatory front, the compliance crackdown began last summer (around mid-2025) with FMCSA audits of state CDL issuance, training provider registries, and non-domiciled licenses, and it’s now starting to show real, measurable impacts on available capacity—just as the freight market appears to be turning up.