Truckstop CEO: Industry uniting in fight against load board fraud

The freight transportation industry has been increasingly impacted by identity theft, according to Kendra Tucker, CEO of Truckstop.

Tucker was the guest on the latest episode of Fuller Speed Ahead, hosted by FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller. The show aired during FreightWaves’ Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit on Wednesday.

“Identity theft is something that we’ve seen really tick up in the past couple of months or so, where carriers who are not actively driving are selling their active motor carrier numbers to fraudulent actors,” Tucker said. “What the carriers don’t realize is that even though they might make a quick hit of money, those fraudulent actors are then using those motor carrier numbers to steal their identity.”

Boise, Idaho-based Truckstop is one of the largest load board and freight marketplaces in the U.S., connecting carriers, brokers and shippers.



