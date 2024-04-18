Borderlands Mexico: US-Mexico trade rises to $67B in February

Mexico was the United States’ top trading partner in February, with two-way trade increasing 11% year over year (y/y) to $67 billion, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau.

It was the second consecutive month and 12th of the past 14 months Mexico has been No. 1. Canada was the second-ranked U.S. trade partner in February at $62 billion, followed by China at No. 3 with $44 billion in two-way commerce.

Mexico’s exports to the U.S. increased 13% y/y to $40.2 billion in February. The top three Mexican exports were passenger vehicles ($3.8 billion), auto parts ($3 billion) and commercial vehicles ($2.9 billion), according to data analyzed by World City.

U.S. exports to Mexico increased 7.3% y/y to $27 billion in February. The top exports to Mexico were gasoline ($2.5 billion), auto parts ($1.8 billion) and computer parts ($794 million).