Truckstop.com launches industry’s first voice-native carrier assistant

All-in-one freight platform Truckstop.com has officially launched its Advanced Voice Assistant (AVA), marking the industry’s first voice-native AI carrier assistant designed specifically for on-the-road freight management.

Built to help truck drivers manage critical business tasks while driving, AVA allows carriers to search the live load board, check rate competitiveness and initiate broker negotiations without ever looking away from the road.

The assistant operates entirely hands-free through natural voice commands, delivering spoken, real-time responses directly inside the cab.

“The last thing carriers need while they’re driving is the stress of not knowing their next load or a notification that takes their eyes off the road,” said Jacky Zhao, head of innovation at Truckstop.com, in a news release emailed to FreightWaves. “They have to be able to focus. That’s where AVA comes in. It handles the legwork of searching for loads, checking rates and making calls so drivers can concentrate on getting freight from point A to point B, safely and on schedule.”

Key features AVA integrates multiple administrative and logistics tasks into a single conversation, allowing drivers to search and book loads, analyze market rates and route fuel logistics. Drivers can search Truckstop’s live board containing hundreds of thousands of daily listings. Once a target load is selected, AVA can instantly patch the driver through to the broker to secure the booking. Drivers can ask AVA “is this rate good?” to receive live lane analytics, load-to-truck ratios and market conditions read aloud in plain English before making a call. AVA can also help drivers find nearby diesel through AtoB and locate available truck parking through the Truck Parking Club. Getting started AVA is available immediately and operates directly inside the existing Truckstop Go mobile app. There is no separate login or setup process required. The assistant is included at no extra cost for carriers on Load Board Advanced and Pro accounts, as well as Combo Load Board Pro and Premium tiers. Consistent with driver safety protocols, AVA acts solely as an advisory assistant; no loads are officially booked until the driver explicitly commands it.