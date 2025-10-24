Trump halts Canada trade talks over Ontario’s Reagan ad

President Donald Trump abruptly suspended trade negotiations with Canada on Thursday after Ontario’s provincial government aired a TV ad in U.S. markets featuring former President Ronald Reagan saying that tariffs “hurt every American worker.”

The White House accused Ontario of misusing Reagan’s 1987 remarks, prompting Trump to denounce the ad as “fraudulent” and call off all talks with Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday that his government “stands ready to resume constructive negotiations” once Washington is prepared to engage, according to Reuters.

Carney has sought to secure relief from Trump’s 25% to 35% tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum and automobiles, which have battered manufacturing provinces such as Ontario.