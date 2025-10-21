Texas trucking CEO says drivers fear being targeted under English-language rule

When Adalberto Campero, CEO of Pharr, Texas-based Unimex Group, heard that hundreds of truck drivers in his state had been pulled off the road for failing English-language tests, his first reaction was confusion — and then concern.

Since January, roughly 5,000 to 6,000 truck drivers nationwide were placed out of service for failing to meet English-language requirements, including almost 600 in Texas.

“There’s no directive from the federal government on how they’re going to do these inspections. “Every state is putting its own criteria and drivers are afraid they’re going to be singled out or stereotyped,” Campero told FreightWaves.

“Were a U.S. trucking company, but we also have certain lanes where we use Mexican drivers. We just want to comply to whatever regulations are happening. But we just want to know the rules or the regulations, because it’s too general. We need to know the guidelines and how they apply, so that everybody can all know that this is exactly what you need to do.”