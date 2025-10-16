Visa pause, ICE crackdowns squeeze Laredo carriers

Trucking companies at the U.S.–Mexico border say that the Trump administration’s pause on new work visas for foreign commercial drivers is intensifying driver recruiting that is already squeezing freight capacity and raising costs for shippers.

In Laredo — the nation’s busiest inland port — several carrier executives said the policy is upending cross-border operations, forcing companies to rework driver models and pay structures as they struggle to retain qualified Class A drivers.

One fleet official described how the Department of Homeland Security has begun targeting companies as well as individual drivers that rely on cross-border visa holders, forcing some large carriers “to change their model quickly to keep business moving.”

The executive, who requested anonymity, said new English-proficiency interviews at U.S. consulates in Mexico are also creating bottlenecks for “transfer drivers” — those allowed to operate within a limited 20- to 30-mile radius in the U.S.