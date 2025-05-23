Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Trump threatens tariffs on European Union, iPhones

President recommends 50% tariffs on EU goods, 25% duty on iPhones

Noi Mahoney
·
President Donald Trump is pressuring the European Union and iPhone maker Apple with proposed new tariffs. (Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is “recommending” a 50% tariff on the European Union after stalled trade negotiations with the bloc of 27 member countries.

The new import duties on goods from the EU would start on June 1, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with. Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable,” Trump said.

The European Commission, the primary executive arm of the EU, has not made an official response to Trump’s recommendation for 50% tariffs.

The Trump administration imposed a 20% “reciprocal” tariff on most EU goods on April 2 but later paused the levy until July 8 to allow time for negotiations. The EU and all other countries  still have a 10% baseline duty on all exported goods to the U.S.

    Noi Mahoney

