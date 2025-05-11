White House says China trade deal reached after ‘productive’ talks

The Trump administration said on Sunday it has struck a trade deal with China after two days of negotiations in Geneva.

The announcement comes after U.S. and Chinese officials met in Switzerland to discuss the ongoing trade war.

“I’m happy to report that we made substantial progress between the United States and China in the very important trade talks,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement from the White House. “We will be giving details tomorrow, but I can tell you that the talks were productive.”

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said an “agreement” had been reached after President Donald Trump imposed import taxes of 145% against China in April, with some sector-specific tariffs as high as 245%.



