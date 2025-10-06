Trump to impose 25% tariff on trucks starting Nov. 1

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will impose a 25% tariff on medium- and heavy-duty trucks next month.
“Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
The decision also follows a federal probe launched in April by the Commerce Department under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows the government to impose import taxes on goods considered vital to national security.
The 25% tariff is aimed at protecting U.S. manufacturers like Peterbilt and Kenworth parent company PACCAR, according to an earlier social media post from Trump. This development led to a rise in PACCAR’s (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock price and a more modest boost for Ford (NYSE: F), as domestic producers are expected to gain a competitive advantage from the tariffs
Trump had earlier indicated that new duties on heavy truck imports would take effect on Oct. 1. The new announcement marks the latest step in his broader tariff agenda aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing.
The U.S. imports the majority of its medium- and heavy-duty trucks from Mexico, which has become a key manufacturing hub for North American automakers under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade framework.
In 2024, Mexico exported a total of 159,466 heavy-duty trucks, of which 95.5% were destined for the U.S., according to the country’s National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor-Trailer Producers (Anpact).
The 16 members of Anpact in Mexico are Freightliner, Kenworth, Navistar, Hino, International, DINA, MAN SE, Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu, Scania, Shacman Trucks, Foton, Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Daimler Buses Mexico and Volkswagen Buses.
Under the USMCA, medium- and heavy-duty trucks can move across North America tariff-free if they meet strict origin rules requiring that at least 64% of a truck’s value — rising to 70% in coming years — originates within the region.
The pact also mandates that key components such as engines, axles, and transmissions contain at least 75% North American content, and that manufacturers source 70% of their steel and aluminum domestically.
Trucks that fail to meet these thresholds are subject to standard import duties, meaning Trump’s new 25% tariff could apply to non-qualifying vehicles even from USMCA partners like Mexico and Canada.