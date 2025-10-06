Trump to impose 25% tariff on trucks starting Nov. 1

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will impose a 25% tariff on medium- and heavy-duty trucks next month.

“Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The decision also follows a federal probe launched in April by the Commerce Department under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows the government to impose import taxes on goods considered vital to national security.

The 25% tariff is aimed at protecting U.S. manufacturers like Peterbilt and Kenworth parent company PACCAR, according to an earlier social media post from Trump. This development led to a rise in PACCAR’s (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock price and a more modest boost for Ford (NYSE: F), as domestic producers are expected to gain a competitive advantage from the tariffs