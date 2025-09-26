Trump sets 25% tariff on imported trucks, raising supply chain stakes

In an announcement Thursday, President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs on imported heavy-duty trucks, furniture and pharmaceuticals set to take effect Wednesday.

Washington said it will impose a 25% import tax on all heavy-duty trucks, aimed at boosting domestic truck production.

“In order to protect our Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition, I will be imposing, as of October 1, 2025, a 25% Tariff on all ‘Heavy (Big!) Trucks’ made in other parts of the World,” Trump wrote on social media. “Therefore, our Great Large Truck Company Manufacturers, such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks, and others, will be protected from the onslaught of outside interruptions.”

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

Mexico was the largest exporter of medium- and heavy-duty trucks to the U.S. last year, followed by Canada, Japan, Germany and Turkey, according to the International Trade Administration.