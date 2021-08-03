  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsPut That Coffee Down

Turning crisis into opportunity ー Put That Coffee Down

How to make the most out of a tough situation

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, August 3, 2021
1 minute read

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@eric-lisciandrellosurgetransportation-com

Disruptions are just part of the way of life for the transportation industry, but how do you turn those disruptions into opportunities before they become catastrophes?

Richie Daigle and special co-host Michael Vincent get into that topic on this episode of Put That Coffee Down. The two welcome Ed Jennings, CEO of Quickbase, to talk about the Quickbase study just released about building a resilient supply chain. 

The three explore what it means to truly have a supply chain that can survive adversity and capitalize on the opportunities adversity brings. Fifty-nine percent of survey respondents said that they see disruptions caused mainly by manual processes and disconnection. Jennings explains how a connected network can help prevent disruptions before they happen.

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, August 3, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

