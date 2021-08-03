Turning crisis into opportunity ー Put That Coffee Down

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@eric-lisciandrellosurgetransportation-com

Disruptions are just part of the way of life for the transportation industry, but how do you turn those disruptions into opportunities before they become catastrophes?

Richie Daigle and special co-host Michael Vincent get into that topic on this episode of Put That Coffee Down. The two welcome Ed Jennings, CEO of Quickbase, to talk about the Quickbase study just released about building a resilient supply chain.

The three explore what it means to truly have a supply chain that can survive adversity and capitalize on the opportunities adversity brings. Fifty-nine percent of survey respondents said that they see disruptions caused mainly by manual processes and disconnection. Jennings explains how a connected network can help prevent disruptions before they happen.



