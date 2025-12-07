Two Minnesota carriers shut down, idling 200 drivers

Over the weekend, two Minnesota-based carriers under the True North Equity Partners umbrella ceased operations overnight, putting approximately 200 drivers out of work.

MinStar Transport and Transport Design Inc., each operating fleets of around 100 trucks, announced their immediate closures in communications to employees and partners, according to multiple reports circulating in trucking communities on social media. The sudden shutdowns are the latest in a string of carrier failures amid the ongoing Great Freight Recession, now approaching its fourth year since starting in March 2022.

“2 Minnesota Companies overnight are Shutting Down. 200 more Truckers out of work,” read a widely shared post from the TalkCDL Facebook group that has drawn significant attention among drivers and industry insiders. Similar alerts appeared across other trucking forums, underscoring the abrupt loss of jobs in an already challenging market.

Both companies were part of True North Equity Partners’ portfolio of transportation assets. True North, a Minneapolis-based private equity firm focused on lower-middle-market investments, acquired Transport Design in March 2020. The Burnsville, Minnesota-headquartered firm specialized in refrigerated and dry van services, serving food and consumer goods shippers across the Midwest. True North expanded its holdings in October 2022 by purchasing MinStar Transport of Eagan, along with affiliated entities MinStar Logistics, Transport21, and North Star Transport. MinStar focused on temperature-controlled logistics, with a network supporting regional and national distribution.