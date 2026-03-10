Two Things You Can Control Right Now When Fuel Is Trying to Break You

Diesel is approaching $5 a gallon and the geopolitical situation driving it is not showing signs of a quick resolution. You cannot control what crude does on the futures market. You cannot control what’s happening in the Strait of Hormuz. You cannot control whether the Federal Reserve pauses rate cuts or whether the broker on the other end of the phone wants to play games with your rate this week.

What you can control is where you buy fuel and how much of it you burn. And right now, in a market where diesel has jumped more than 80 cents a gallon in the span of a week, the difference between a carrier who manages those two things with intention and one who runs on autopilot is the difference between staying in business and sliding into a hole you can’t climb out of.

There are two focus areas an owner operator can do to fight their fuel costs right now: 1.) Station selection: Ensure you are using fuel apps to route, be wise on the regions you are traveling and be super selective on where you pump diesel. If that means you buy enough diesel…

This is not a market for business as usual. This is a market that requires you to put the CEO hat on and run your operation like the cost-per-mile decisions you make this week actually matter. Because they do.

Station Selection – Where You Buy Is a Business Decision

Most owner operators have a general sense of where they like to fuel. Maybe it’s the chain they’ve always used. Maybe it’s wherever the truck stop is conveniently positioned near their usual routes. Maybe they pull in wherever the exit is easy and the lot is big enough. In a normal fuel environment, that kind of habit-based fueling costs you something but not enough to feel it load to load.

In a $4.60-to-$5.00 diesel environment, that approach is a slow bleed.

Station selection is a strategy, not a preference. The spread between the most expensive and least expensive diesel along any given corridor can run 30 to 50 cents per gallon depending on the region and the day. At 150 gallons per fill-up, that spread is $45 to $75 per fueling event. A driver doing two fills per week is either leaving or saving $90 to $150 every single week purely based on where they choose to pump. Over a month, that is up to $600. Over a quarter in a sustained high-fuel environment, it is real money that belongs in your operating account, not in a fuel retailer’s margin.

The tools to do this right are free and already on your phone. GasBuddy, Waze, and the fuel optimizer features built into most load board apps will show you diesel prices by station along your route in real time. The discipline is actually using them before you pull in, not after you’re already at the pump wishing you had checked.

The regional piece matters just as much as the app. Different parts of the country carry structurally different diesel prices. California has historically been among the most expensive markets in the country due to state fuel taxes and blend requirements. The Gulf Coast, certain parts of the South, and competitive truck stop corridors through the Midwest often carry lower prices. If your route takes you through or near a cheaper fuel market, the calculation on how much diesel to buy before you get there changes.

This is where carrying fuel strategically pays off. If you’re rolling out of a high-cost region and you know you are 200 miles from a significantly cheaper market, buy enough to get there – not a full fill. If you are leaving a cheaper market and heading into a high-cost one, top off before you cross that line. It takes five minutes of route awareness to make that call. The savings are real and repeatable.

The point is not to become obsessive about fuel prices to the point of making dangerous routing decisions or adding significant mileage to chase cheap diesel. The point is to be intentional. You are spending somewhere between $800 and $1,200 per week on diesel right now depending on your operation. Treating that expenditure with the same business seriousness you would give any other major cost line is not extra effort. It is basic financial management.

Fuel Consumption – This Is Not the Time for Ego

The second lever is burn rate, and this one is where owner operators leave money on the table every single day without realizing it.

Your truck’s fuel economy is not fixed. It responds to driver behavior, and the range between good fuel economy and poor fuel economy for the same truck on the same route can be a full mile per gallon or more. At current diesel prices, one mile per gallon difference across 2,500 miles of weekly driving is roughly $200 in fuel. Per week. That is over $800 a month in preventable cost for a truck that is being driven with no thought given to burn rate.

Speed is the biggest variable. The aerodynamic drag on a Class 8 truck increases exponentially with speed. Dropping from 70 miles per hour to 65 burns meaningfully less fuel. Dropping to 62 or 63 on open highway burns less still. The right lane is not a statement about where you belong in the pecking order of traffic. It is the fuel economy lane. It is the lane where disciplined operators save real money while everyone else runs hot past them. This is not the time to let ego tell you that slowing down is beneath you. The carrier who drives 65 and spends less on diesel at the end of the week is not slower than the carrier who drives 70. They’re just more profitable.

Trip planning directly controls consumption in ways that most drivers underestimate. Idle time is a significant fuel draw – an idling diesel engine burns somewhere between 0.8 and 1.0 gallons per hour doing nothing. A driver who idles four hours a day is burning four to five gallons of diesel generating zero miles and zero revenue. APU units, bunk heaters, and proper pre-planning around overnight temperatures and parking can reduce idle time substantially. In a $5 diesel environment, every hour of unnecessary idle is four to five dollars out of your pocket for no operational return.

Tire inflation is the one that gets dismissed because it feels minor and tedious. It is neither. An under-inflated tire puts more rubber contact on the road than a properly inflated one. More contact means more rolling resistance. More rolling resistance means the engine works harder to maintain speed. The engine working harder means more fuel consumed per mile. This is not a theory – it is physics, and it shows up in your fuel economy numbers whether you’re paying attention to them or not. The standard advice to thump a tire to check pressure is not sufficient for knowing whether you are running at the correct PSI. Use a gauge. Check your steer tires, your drives, and your trailers. Under-inflation is silently burning fuel on every load you run, and at current diesel prices, that cost is not silent anymore.

Driving smoothly – managing your following distance, anticipating traffic patterns, avoiding hard acceleration out of stops and slow traffic – reduces fuel consumption compared to an aggressive, reactive driving style. A truck that accelerates hard, brakes hard, and accelerates again burns more fuel than a truck that maintains momentum and coasts into deceleration. Long haul, this adds up to a measurable difference in fuel economy over the course of a week.

The CEO Hat Means Treating This Like the Emergency It Is

The two areas above – station selection and fuel consumption – are not new concepts. Experienced operators know them. The difference right now is the magnitude of the fuel environment makes disciplined execution of both more valuable than it has been at any point since 2022.

When diesel was $3.50 and stable, sloppy fueling habits and casual driving behavior cost you something but not enough to demand your full attention. At $4.60 and climbing, those same habits carry real consequences. The math is simple: a carrier running 10,000 miles a month at 6 miles per gallon is buying roughly 1,667 gallons of diesel. At $4.60, that is $7,668 in fuel per month. At $5.00, it is $8,335. That $667 monthly gap is not an abstraction. It is the difference between a month where you cover your expenses and build a small cash position versus a month where you break even and start March behind where you ended February.

Now layer in the difference between a carrier who is strategic about station selection and saves 25 cents per gallon on average – that is $417 a month. Add the difference between a carrier running at 6 MPG versus one who gets to 6.5 MPG through speed management, tire inflation, and idle reduction – that is another $640 a month in fuel savings at current prices. Together, that is over $1,000 per month that is either staying in your operating account or leaving it, based entirely on controllable decisions you make behind the wheel and at the pump.

That is not a rounding error. That is a truck payment. That is an insurance installment. That is a month’s worth of runway when the freight market gets soft.

The market right now is not punishing careless operators with a gentle nudge. It is punishing them hard and fast. The carrier who keeps driving the same way, fueling at the same places, and running the same habits while diesel climbs toward five dollars is making a decision – they just may not realize they’re making it.

Run your business like the CEO of it. Look at every controllable cost line this week and ask whether you are running it with discipline or with habit. Station selection and burn rate are two of the highest-leverage areas available to you right now because they are immediate, they are repeatable, and they compound across every load you run.

The goal is to protect your cash position long enough to get to the other side of whatever this fuel environment does. The carriers who do that are the ones who are still here when things normalize.

Do not operate like this is business as usual. It is not. Diesel at five dollars changes the math on every load, every week, for every operator running right now. The carriers who adjust their behavior to match the environment are the ones who protect their margins and their cash. The ones who wait for prices to come back down before they start paying attention may not have enough runway left to see it happen.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How much can I realistically save per month by getting serious about station selection?

A: It depends on your route structure and mileage, but a carrier running 10,000 miles a month who saves an average of 20 to 30 cents per gallon across their fueling stops through intentional station selection is looking at $300 to $500 in monthly savings. In high-cost corridors like California or the Northeast, the savings potential per fill-up is even higher. The key is using a fuel app consistently before every fill, not just when you happen to think about it.

Q: Will slowing down actually hurt my productivity or my on-time performance?

A: On most long-haul lanes, the difference in actual delivery time between 70 and 65 miles per hour is smaller than drivers estimate, especially when you factor in that slower speeds reduce the probability of getting pulled over, reduce wear on components, and reduce the probability of accidents. For time-sensitive loads with hard appointment windows, you plan accordingly. But treating your cruise control like a performance statement instead of a fuel economy tool is a habit that costs you money on most loads without giving you a meaningful time advantage.

Q: What’s the fastest way to find out if my tires are hurting my fuel economy?

A: Check your tire pressure today with a gauge – not by thumping. Compare what you find against the recommended PSI on your tires and your manufacturer’s specifications. If your drives or steer tires are running 10 or more PSI below spec, you have found part of your fuel economy problem. Proper inflation takes five minutes and costs nothing. The fuel economy improvement from correcting significant under-inflation shows up in your next few fills.

You already have the two most powerful tools available to you. Use them.