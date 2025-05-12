U.S. and China reach comprehensive economic and trade agreement lowering tariffs

After weeks of uncertainty, the United States and China have formalized a new Economic and Trade Agreement aimed at addressing longstanding concerns and establishing clearer guidelines for commerce.

Strengthening Bilateral Economic Ties

The agreement underscores the critical importance of the economic relationship between the world’s two largest economies. Both nations have explicitly acknowledged that expanded trade, sticking to international market norms, and market-based outcomes serve their mutual interests, and creates broader international cooperation in the freight and logistics sectors.

The preamble to the agreement specifically recognizes the benefits of contributing to “the harmonious development and expansion of world trade” while addressing existing trade and investment concerns identified by both parties.

Intellectual Property: A Central Focus

A substantial portion of the agreement focuses on intellectual property protections, signaling a significant shift in China’s approach to this issue. China has acknowledged its ongoing transformation “from a major intellectual property consumer to a major intellectual property producer” and expressed belief that enhanced intellectual property enforcement aligns with its goals of building an innovative economy and promoting high-quality economic growth.



