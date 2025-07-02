Uber Freight Faces $9M Hit in Del Monte’s $1B Bankruptcy

One of the Largest Food Shipper Bankruptcies in Years

Del Monte Foods Corporation has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, listing more than $1 billion in liabilities and over 10,000 creditors. The case, filed in the U.S. District of New Jersey, ranks among the largest food shipper bankruptcies in recent years, given the company’s national footprint and brand portfolio.

A Legacy Brand with National Reach

Del Monte Foods reported $1.7 billion in U.S. revenue for fiscal year 2024. Its brand portfolio includes household names such as Del Monte canned fruits and vegetables, Contadina tomato products, College Inn broths, Joyba bubble tea, Kitchen Basics stocks, and S&W beans. These products are sold nationally through grocery, mass retail, and club channels.

Freight, Warehousing, and Pallet Vendors Owed Millions

Uber Freight (listed as Transplace, a company that Uber Freight acquired, in the filing) was listed as the second-largest unsecured creditor, owed over $9 million for managed transportation and freight brokerage services. Saddle Creek Logistics is owed $1.3 million for warehousing support, while CHEP USA has $470,000 in exposure tied to pooled pallet services.

Under Chapter 11, these pre-bankruptcy amounts are classified as unsecured claims, placing them behind secured lenders and administrative expenses in repayment priority. There is no guarantee of full recovery, and outcomes typically depend on asset sales or court-approved reorganization plans.