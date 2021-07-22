  • ITVI.USA
    15,493.230
    -192.560
    -1.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.807
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.560
    -0.300
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,477.520
    -195.870
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    -0.240
    -6.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.950
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.310
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.950
    -0.100
    -2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    1.000
    0.8%
Uber Freight’s big news — Freightonomics

How will the Transplace acquisition impact the freight world?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, July 22, 2021
1 minute read

This episode of Freightonomics begins with breaking news: Uber Freight acquired Transplace in a $2.25 billion deal. Hosts Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland discuss what this means for the freight marketplace. 

The two also run through Q2 earnings for Covenant Logistics and Union Pacific. 

Dustin Jalbert, senior economist at Wood Products, joins the show to discuss Smith’s favorite topic: lumber prices. The three look at the historic run on lumber that had prices as high as $1,500 and now are settling around the $500 range. They also explore how lumber changes based on demand, both for new housing starts and for existing home renovations. 

Jalbert also talks about how wildfires can affect the lumber market and the Canadian tariffs and whether it is best to look at slabs or starts when it comes to new homes. 

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, July 22, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

