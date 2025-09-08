UK-based One Air introduces scheduled freighter service

British all-cargo startup One Air is celebrating its first scheduled freighter service with Thursday’s arrival of a Boeing 747-400 freighter aircraft at East Midlands Airport, in central England, loaded with freight from Hong Kong.

The two-year-old airline until this month has been offering ad hoc and long-term charter flights to logistics providers and charter brokers.

One Air and its affiliated sales agency Air One Aviation said Tuesday that the service, tailored to e-commerce and electronics shippers with time-sensitive cargo, will operate four times per week. Shipments will be distributed across the United Kingdom through road feeder service managed by Swissport, the airport services company responsible for loading and unloading aircraft.

One Air began with a single 747-400 converted freighter and now operates three of the aircraft type, including one nose-loading plane originally built by Boeing to haul cargo. It went into the business during a difficult period when the air cargo market was in a severe post-pandemic downturn, but benefitted from the lack of United Kingdom-domiciled cargo airlines after Western sanctions against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced out AirBridgeCargo, a subsidiary of Moscow-based Volga Dnepr.