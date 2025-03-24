Uncertainty as Biden Visa Expansion, Trump Immigration Policies Collide

The Biden administration’s December expansion of the H-2B visa program, which nearly doubles the available permits for foreign truck drivers and other nonagricultural workers in 2025, was hailed as a solution to what some argue is an ongoing truck driver shortage. The initiative, which adds 64,716 supplemental visas on top of the 66,000 annual H-2B visas, was intended to give U.S. employers, including trucking companies, greater access to foreign labor to fill seasonal and temporary job openings. With the election ushering in a second term for President Donald Trump, the future of this remains to be seen.

The H-2B Visa Expansion and Its Impact on Trucking

Under the expansion, 45,000 visas were set aside for returning workers who had participated in the program within the past three years. The remaining visas were allocated to workers from select countries, including Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras. These countries are key foreign labor sources for the U.S. trucking industry. Many trucking companies in states such as Montana, Florida, and Massachusetts benefit from the influx of drivers, using these visas to address ongoing labor shortages and ensure the uninterrupted movement of freight.

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas framed the expansion as a win-win for businesses and the broader economy. He stated that the additional visas would help employers fill labor gaps while providing a lawful and structured pathway for foreign workers seeking employment in the U.S. Kristi Noem, the incoming secretary of Homeland Security, and her boss may look at things differently. In Trump’s first month of office, the department deported 37,660 people.

What Happens Now Under Trump?

While the visa expansion was seen as a lifeline for trucking firms struggling to hire qualified drivers, the policy is now in question. During his previous administration, Trump took a hard-line stance on immigration and frequently sought to restrict foreign worker programs. His policies framed these programs as a way for companies to undercut American wages rather than as necessary tools to fill labor shortages. If Trump follows his campaign promises, his administration will likely roll back or significantly limit the H-2B visa expansion.



