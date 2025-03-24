Uncertainty as Biden Visa Expansion, Trump Immigration Policies Collide

The Biden administration’s December expansion of the H-2B visa program, which nearly doubles the available permits for foreign truck drivers and other nonagricultural workers in 2025, was hailed as a solution to what some argue is an ongoing truck driver shortage. The initiative, which adds 64,716 supplemental visas on top of the 66,000 annual H-2B visas, was intended to give U.S. employers, including trucking companies, greater access to foreign labor to fill seasonal and temporary job openings. With the election ushering in a second term for President Donald Trump, the future of this remains to be seen.
The H-2B Visa Expansion and Its Impact on Trucking
Under the expansion, 45,000 visas were set aside for returning workers who had participated in the program within the past three years. The remaining visas were allocated to workers from select countries, including Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras. These countries are key foreign labor sources for the U.S. trucking industry. Many trucking companies in states such as Montana, Florida, and Massachusetts benefit from the influx of drivers, using these visas to address ongoing labor shortages and ensure the uninterrupted movement of freight.
Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas framed the expansion as a win-win for businesses and the broader economy. He stated that the additional visas would help employers fill labor gaps while providing a lawful and structured pathway for foreign workers seeking employment in the U.S. Kristi Noem, the incoming secretary of Homeland Security, and her boss may look at things differently. In Trump’s first month of office, the department deported 37,660 people.
What Happens Now Under Trump?
While the visa expansion was seen as a lifeline for trucking firms struggling to hire qualified drivers, the policy is now in question. During his previous administration, Trump took a hard-line stance on immigration and frequently sought to restrict foreign worker programs. His policies framed these programs as a way for companies to undercut American wages rather than as necessary tools to fill labor shortages. If Trump follows his campaign promises, his administration will likely roll back or significantly limit the H-2B visa expansion.
During his first term, Trump ordered restrictions on H-2B visas to protect American jobs, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. While he later made exceptions for essential industries, his overall immigration policy aimed to reduce the number of foreign workers entering the U.S. labor force. Given his emphasis on reshoring jobs and prioritizing American workers, there is intense speculation that trucking companies may lose access to the expanded visa program or face stricter eligibility requirements.
The Broader Debate Of Immigration vs. Workforce Shortages
The trucking industry has been facing chronic labor shortages for years. The American Trucking Association (ATA) estimates suggest a driver deficit of over 80,000, which could grow if labor constraints persist. For many trucking companies, the H-2B visa program was critical in filling seasonal and peak-demand roles, particularly for agriculture, construction, and freight transport that rely heavily on migrant labor.
Opponents of expanded foreign worker programs argue that they suppress wages and make it harder for U.S. workers to compete for jobs. Supporters counter that the program fills essential roles that domestic workers are unwilling or unavailable to take, keeping key industries operational. The trucking industry has struggled to attract younger drivers, and the H-2B program offered a stopgap measure to keep freight moving amid hiring challenges.
What’s Next for Trucking Companies?
Uncertainty looms for trucking fleets that might depend on additional visas to meet their labor needs in 2025. If Trump blocks the expansion, companies may need to adjust hiring strategies, consider raising wages to attract domestic drivers or invest in driver retention programs to avoid disruptions. Some trucking firms might explore alternative visa programs, such as the H-2A program (traditionally reserved for agricultural workers), or advocate for industry-specific exemptions.
The trucking industry will watch closely as Trump’s team outlines his immigration agenda. The fate of the H-2B visa expansion is now tied to broader political and economic debates over immigration, labor markets and national workforce policies. Companies should be ready to reassess their long-term hiring strategies in light of the shifting political landscape.