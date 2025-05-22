Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Understanding Detention Pay Clauses

Adam Wingfield
(Photo: Jim Allen, FreightWaves)

If you’ve ever sat at a dock for three hours with no pay and no apology, you’ve already felt the pain of a bad detention policy. The truth is, detention is one of the most common and overlooked ways carriers lose money—and often, it’s not because the pay isn’t there. It’s because it was buried in the paperwork and nobody fought for it.

Every rate con tells a story. And the detention clause tells you whether your time is respected—or just taken for granted.

This article breaks down how detention pay works, what you need to look for in a rate con, how to document it properly, and what to do when brokers try to avoid paying it.

