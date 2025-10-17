Understanding Factoring Contracts and Spotting the Traps

For many small carriers and owner-operators, factoring can feel like a lifeline. You deliver a load today, and instead of waiting 30 to 45 days to get paid, your factoring company cuts you a check within 24 hours. Sounds like a no-brainer, right? But what many don’t realize is that the contract you sign with that factoring company could contain landmines that affect your long-term profitability, creditworthiness, and business flexibility.

This article walks you through the fine print of factoring contracts—what to look out for, how to protect your business, and what questions to ask before signing.

What is a Factoring Agreement?

A factoring agreement is a legally binding contract between your company and a third-party factoring company. In this agreement, you essentially sell your unpaid freight invoices to the factoring company in exchange for immediate cash (usually 80% to 95% of the invoice value). The factoring company then collects payment directly from your customer or broker.

But here’s the catch: once you sign that agreement, you’re often locked into specific terms that can be difficult to change or cancel.