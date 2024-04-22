Unifying middle and last mile can deliver a customer experience revolution

By Bart De Muynck

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

In the age of e-commerce dominance, customer expectations have skyrocketed. Fast, transparent and convenient delivery are no longer just perks; they have become baseline expectations. To meet these demands, businesses need to optimize every stage of the supply chain. Here’s where a crucial shift takes center stage: marrying the middle mile and the last mile.

I was in India this week discussing this exact topic with logistics leaders from Europe, the Middle East and India. The speed of delivery is creating additional complexity in the last mile. To solve for this, the middle and last mile need to connect better from a technological and process perspective. Traditionally, the middle mile (bulk transportation between warehouses) and the last mile (delivery to the end customer) have operated in silos. This disconnect creates a frustrating experience for customers. Customers often have no idea where their package is after it leaves the warehouse. This lack of transparency fuels anxiety and frustration. Disjointed operations can lead to unpredictable delivery windows, making it difficult for customers to plan their day around receiving their purchases. Inefficient routing can result in missed deliveries, adding delays and requiring customers to reschedule or pick up packages themselves.



