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Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern add new customer protections as STB merger review advances

Railroads complete supplementary regulatory filing

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: UP/NS)

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern are trying to strengthen their case for creating America’s first transcontinental railroad, adding what they describe as an unprecedented set of customer assurances as the Surface Transportation Board reviews their merger application.

The companies said the supplemental filing late Monday responds to STB requests for additional information and goes beyond protections offered in prior rail mergers.

The move is notable because it shifts part of the merger argument from broad strategic benefits to more concrete shipper protections. That matters in a process where regulators will be weighing not only competitive effects, but also service reliability, access to alternatives, and whether promised benefits are likely to reach customers.

The filing is the second of two tranches, and covers information requested by the STB when it conditionally approved the carriers’ second merger application in late May. 

Four new commitments

The 400-plus page filing adds or expands four commitments:

  • Expanded committed pricing opportunities, including a larger Committed Gateway Pricing program and coverage for bulk unit train shippers.
  • Broader customer protections that preserve Class I rail options for both 3-to-2 and 2-to-1 shippers where legally possible.
  • Temporary access to alternative rail service if integration causes a service decline.
  • A new rate relief process if the merger’s public benefits are not delivered in a timely manner.

Taken together, the commitments are designed to address the two biggest objections typically raised in rail mergers: loss of competition and post-merger service disruption. Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) said the measures were developed after listening to customers and reviewing the STB’s comments, while  Chief Executive Jim Vena argued the combination would deliver faster, more reliable coast-to-coast service and savings that could flow through to consumers.

Competitive angle

UP and NS (NYSE: NSC) are also trying to frame the deal as pro-competitive rather than consolidation for its own sake. Their public materials emphasize minimal route overlap, more direct routing, fewer handoffs, and expanded access to ports and international gateways, with the merger intended to create a single line from the West Coast to the East Coast.

Another important detail in the broader merger package is the effort to resolve terminal and gateway concerns. The companies said they have completed responses to the STB’s supplemental information requests, and a separate binding agreement with Canadian National (NYSE: CNI) is intended to settle ownership issues involving the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis and the Kansas City Terminal Railway.

The additions come as public opposition to the merger mounts. In a July 24 letter to the STB, 24 senators urged the regulator to closely evaluate the acquisition of NS by UP. They warned of the deal’s possible effects on higher consumer costs, and service and safety issues.

What to watch next

The key question now is whether the STB views these voluntary commitments as enough to offset the structural concerns of a two-to-one transcontinental rail merger. The companies still expect closing in mid-2027 if the transaction is approved, but the approval path will depend heavily on whether regulators determine the promised competition safeguards are durable and enforceable.

For shippers, the most relevant part of this filing is not the merger rhetoric, but the practical promise of more routing options, temporary fallback service if things go wrong, and a rate relief mechanism if benefits lag. That suggests the railroads know the regulatory fight will be won or lost on customer impact, not just strategic scale.

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Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Read more:

CN boosts outlook as volume growth tops expectations

BNSF: New UP-CN deal ‘undermines’ case for merger

Union Pacific posts record financial results, raises outlook

Norfolk Southern’s earnings rise with volume gains

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.