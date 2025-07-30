Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern submit merger ‘pre-filing’

As expected, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern on Wednesday submitted a pre-filing with the Surface Transportation Board regarding UP’s proposed $85 billion acquisition of NS.

The Notice of Intent to File Application for Approval of Transaction, Finance Docket 36873, officially notifies the competition regulator that UP (NYSE: UNP), through wholly-owned subsidiary Ruby Merger Sub 1 Corporation, is seeking control of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC), and its NS railroad unit.

The acquisition would create a company with a capitalization in excess of $250 billion, operating more than 52,000 miles of track in 43 states.

The five-page document stated that UP and NS anticipate filing their formal application with the STB on or before Jan. 29, 2026. That document, which initiates the formal review, will address a wide range of factors, from business and operational concerns to environmental and community impacts. It will also mark the first time tougher merger rules written in 2001 will be tested.