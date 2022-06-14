UPS names AT&T executive to lead digital transformation

UPS Inc. said Tuesday that it has named Bala Subramanian, chief digital officer at AT&T Inc., to the position of executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer.

Subramanian, 50, will take over the newly created role on July 18 and report to CEO Carol B. Tomé. UPS (NYSE: UPS) said he will be responsible for the strategy, design, development and execution of UPS’ technology, industrial engineering and digital transformation functions.

Subramanian will also join the company’s executive leadership team, formerly known as the management committee, which effectively runs UPS’ day-to-day operations.

Subramanian will assume a portion of the duties that had been held by Juan Perez, who left the company on March 1 to become chief information officer at software giant Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM). Subramanian will put more emphasis on digital connections with customers and across the organization than had Perez, a spokesman said.

Perez’s title when he left UPS was chief information and engineering officer.

Prior to AT&T (NYSE: T), where he spent a little more than four years, Subramanian served as the chief digital officer at consumer electronics company Best Buy (NYSE: BBY). He holds an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

