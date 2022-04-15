Trial by water: UPS testing barge service in NYC

UPS Inc. is testing the delivery waters. Literally.

The transport and logistics giant (NYSE: UPS) is participating in a trial program to transport five trailers round trip by barge across 4.5 miles of New York Harbor from Red Hook, Brooklyn, to Bayonne, New Jersey. This is the first time UPS has experimented with short-sea shipping, a model designed as a delivery alternative to moving goods on congested roads and bridges.

The trial is being conducted in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MarAd), Red Hook Terminals, Hughes Marine and the New York City Economic Development Corp., UPS said in a LinkedIn post on Monday. It is believed that the journey took place last Friday.

In an emailed statement, UPS said it will “continue to explore various urban logistic[s] options to best serve our customers and work with cities, state and federal government partners in support of our goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.” It declined to comment on specifics about the trial program.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes UPS (No. 2).