Upside Down and Under Pressure – Selling a Truck When You Still Owe More Than It’s Worth

One of the hardest moments in trucking ownership is realizing your truck is worth less than what you still owe on it. You bought that truck thinking it was an investment, a tool to build your business. But markets shift, equipment depreciates, and sometimes the note outruns the value. That’s when you’re upside down—owing $90,000 on a truck that’s only worth $65,000 on the open market.

This situation isn’t rare. It happens when loans are stretched too long, down payments are too small, or resale values drop faster than expected. The stress is real because you can’t just sell the truck and walk away clean—the bank is still waiting for their money. If you’re upside down and need to sell, you have to know your options, the risks, and how to get out without destroying your business in the process.

How You End Up Upside Down

Let’s start with why so many carriers find themselves in this trap:

Long loan terms – Financing over 72–96 months makes payments affordable but keeps you paying down debt slower than the truck loses value.



Low or no down payment – Starting with zero equity means you're underwater from day one.



Rapid depreciation – A new truck can lose 20–30% of its value in the first two years.



High mileage and wear – Trucks in heavy use depreciate even faster, especially if not maintained perfectly.



– Trucks in heavy use depreciate even faster, especially if not maintained perfectly. Market downturns – A weak freight market pushes resale values down because fewer buyers are looking for trucks.

Upside down doesn’t mean you failed—it means you’re in a position a lot of carriers end up in. The question is: what do you do now?