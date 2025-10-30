US, China clinch one-year trade truce, cut tariffs in rare earth deal

The U.S. and China reached a one-year trade truce Thursday, with Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreeing to scale back tariffs and suspend new export controls that had fueled months of economic tension.

The agreement, announced after a 90-minute meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, marks the first face-to-face talks between Trump and Xi since 2019.

Under the deal, China will pause its planned export restrictions on rare earth minerals for a year, while the U.S. will reduce tariffs on Chinese goods to an average of 47%, including halving the fentanyl-related tariff to 10%.

Trump called the meeting “amazing,” saying Xi agreed to “work very hard” to curb the flow of illicit fentanyl — a major driver of U.S. overdose deaths, according to Reuters.