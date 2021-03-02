Using FreightTech to boost efficiency — stackd

Success in the freight industry can boil down to how well a company uses the tools at its disposal but with so many tools on the market, selecting the right one is sometimes difficult. Adam Robinson, VP of product marketing at FreightWaves, breaks down the FreightTech world and on this episode of stackd explores what Transflo has to offer.

He hosts Michael Southworth, president at Transflo, and talks about the ways to make a company more efficient and the customer experience more positive.

2020 drove companies to seek technology-based solutions for the volatile market and demand for data skyrocketed. Robinson said disruptions in the freight market drive the need for tech and Southworth agreed. “The push by digital freight brokers have accelerated some of the themes of technology adoption in transportation,” Southworth said.

“You have a very fragmented industry with a lot of stakeholders and third parties who are also stakeholders,” said Southworth, and Transflo works to build a smoother network and reduce the fragmentation. Robinson said the push for this smoother network comes from one word: visibility.

At the end of the day, technology should have a purpose, be malleable to a customer’s needs and be anticipatory for future market fluctuations.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

More FreightWaves Podcasts