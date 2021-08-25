  • ITVI.USA
    15,934.440
    198.520
    1.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.815
    0.013
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.340
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,932.910
    193.650
    1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,934.440
    198.520
    1.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.815
    0.013
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.340
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,932.910
    193.650
    1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
FreightWaves TVNewsPut That Coffee Down

Using pricing to your advantage — Put That Coffee Down

How can brokers make better moves leveraging market volatility?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, August 24, 2021
1 minute read

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@eric-lisciandrellosurgetransportation-com

Developing a solid relationship with your carriers can be one of the top strategies to employ as a broker, especially when it comes to leveraging prices. 

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle talk about relationship strategies on every step of the sales journey between brokers and carriers. They bring on Omar Singh, president of Surge Transportation, to talk about relationship-building and other sales strategies. 

The three also discuss the broker-to-carrier contract and how that can be one of the darker topics in transportation with fewer conversations revolving around those rates. 

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, August 24, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.