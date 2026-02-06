USPS quarterly parcel volumes fall 12% as e-commerce plan implemented

The continued decline in mail and parcel volume contributed to a 64% drop in controllable income for the U.S. Postal Service during the first quarter, underscoring why Postmaster General David Steiner is pushing to grow revenue through higher rates and a new program aimed at attracting retailers to handoff e-commerce shipments for last-mile delivery.

More than 1,200 companies have shown interest so far in bidding for last-mile service, Steiner said in a presentation to the USPS Board of Governors on Thursday afternoon, adding that programs for first-mile package collection from retailers, as well as returns, could be established later this year.

The fact that results went south during the strongest shipping period of the year, when seasonal surcharges and higher rates are applied, raises questions about the level of progress five years into a transformation plan designed to increase efficiency. Steiner, who took the helm last summer, acknowledged that more work remains to make the organization financially sustainable.

Postal Service operating revenue dipped 1.2% to $22.2 billion, while expenses increased 4.6% to $23.5 billion, year over year for the three months ended Dec. 31, according to financial results released Thursday. Transportation costs, which have been heavily targeted by a multi-year transformation strategy, rose 2% to more than $2.4 billion. Controllable income, essentially adjusted operating income that excludes expenses such as workers compensation that are out of management’s control, plunged to $350 million from $968 million.

Net loss for the quarter totaled $1.3 billion after the Postal Service posted a $144 million profit in the prior year period. Beyond lower revenues and higher costs, the bottom line was impacted by increases in unfunded employee and retiree benefit costs, such as workers compensation, that are mandated by law. Last year, the USPS lost $9 billion, with a controllable loss of $2.7 billion, despite a short-lived profit during the first quarter.

Parcel revenue was essentially flat on a volume decrease of 243 million pieces, or 12.1%. Strong demand for USPS Ground Advantage, the organization’s economy product with two-to-five day service standards, and price increase for package services (catalogs and other large printed media) helped offset revenue decreases in Priority Mail and Parcel Select services resulting from increased last-mile competition for e-commerce delivery, in-sourcing from major customers like Amazon, and the trend away from expedited products, according to the Postal Service. Volumes declined in all parcel categories except Ground Advantage.

First-class mail revenue increased 1% on a volume decline of 702 million pieces, or 6.1%, versus the same quarter last year. Marketing mail revenue fell 2.7% on a 10.9% decline in volume.

On the positive side, the USPS was able to deliver mail and packages within two and a half days on average compared to 2.8 days and on-time delivery scores were higher across nearly all product types, with the best scores coming at the post office level, according to the financial report. The Postal Service actually demonstrated the largest performance improvement among major parcel carriers, meeting on-time delivery standards 94.1% of the time during December compared to 90.4% in 2024, according to data analytics and consulting firm ShipMatrix.

ShipMatrix’s methodology excludes delays caused by weather, but the Postal Service is required to report service performance without regard to circumstances beyond its control, something Steiner said he is working to correct because it doesn’t provide useful information for customers.

Compared to last year, the Postal Service recorded a 23% reduction in calls to its customer care center and a 44% decline in package related customer service inquiries, which management attributed to technology investments and better logistics planning.

“While we are pleased that the holiday quarter was quite strong with regard to service improvement as measured by our on-time delivery scores and other important service performance metrics, we continue to face difficult systemic financial and business model headwinds,” Steiner said in the earnings announcement. “To right our financial ship, we are aggressively pursuing growth strategies — which include creating new opportunities for businesses to leverage our vast last-mile delivery network – and driving greater efficiencies throughout our operations. We are convinced that these efforts, if combined with needed regulatory, administrative, and legislative changes, can meet the needs of the American public and return the Postal Service to long-term financial stability and strength.”

Last-mile e-commerce revenue

Leadership says it needs to achieve further operational efficiencies, boost revenue by offering more innovative products that increase demand, and secure legislative and regulatory reforms for the turnaround plan to succeed.

Steiner last month launched a revenue initiative aimed at driving greater use of the last-mile delivery network by large e-commerce merchants and logistics intermediaries. Shippers who drop off bulk parcel loads can now digitally bid for access to local post offices for doorstep delivery. Steiner’s predecessor, Louis DeJoy, forced large shippers to deliver parcels to intermediate distribution centers— so the Postal Service could do the sorting itself and charge higher rates — instead of thousands of destination delivery units. But the system was only open to direct shippers, not logistics providers, and was only used by a limited number of very large companies because of the high volumes required to make it economical.

“Allowing customers to bid on last mile capacity is building a new win-win partnership model. It improves their service while reducing their costs and builds revenue for the Postal Service,” the Postmaster General told the board.

The new way “is more transparent, better adapted to today’s e-commerce landscape and, most of all flexible, to their needs. And to date, more than 1,200 companies and individuals have requested to join the portal. Not all 1,200 will be qualified bidders but the sheer number shows the dramatic interest in our last mile. Why this matters is that we’re giving customers the ability to fit our network to their business. No longer forcing their business to fit our bureaucracy,” Steiner added.

The last-mile bid portal is a model for how the USPS can innovate to get better asset utilization and grow. “We must be willing to test new models like last mile bidding and then scale what works,” he said.

“As we look at 2026, I see growth priorities in finding and enhancing strategic partnerships that expand reach, volume and relevance, bolstering flagship products that improve service and reliability — improvements that customers can really feel, leveraging our first-mile assets and capabilities from collection to retail to returns to upstream logistics so we can capture value earlier in the pipeline. I believe that these things we can control can help us evolve, help us create and maintain a stronger, more modern posture in today’s market.”

Structural hurdles

Mail volumes, including bulk marketing mail, have declined 50% since 2007, according to the Postal Service. Despite these declines, mail services still accounted for more than half of operating revenue in 2025. While the postal carrier has received some additional pricing flexibility from the Postal Regulatory Commission in recent years, mail services are still subject to an inflation-based price cap system that officials argue limits their ability to offset declining volumes or generate increased revenue.

Steiner last month asked the Postal Regulatory Commission to provide the Postal Service with unlimited power to raise prices for all first-class mail, marketing mail, newspapers and magazines, areas where the agency dominates the market. Direct mailers and other critics warned against granting unrestricted rate increases, saying the recent proliferation of hikes in mailing rates and stamp prices has driven away customers and that further price increases will hurt the public and businesses alike.

“USPS cannot afford to continue prioritizing packages over mail and penalizing its biggest revenue generator,” said Kevin Yoder, executive director of Keep US Posted, an advocacy group that includes nonprofit organizations, newspapers, greeting card publishers, magazines, catalogs and small businesses fighting for an affordable Postal Service. “The package growth DeJoy [the previous postmaster general] sought has not, and will not, materialize. While businesses and consumers have many private sector options for package delivery, we all rely on USPS to deliver the mail, and it’s the only service provider that delivers anywhere in the U.S. It’s easy to attribute decreasing mail volume to the growth of digital communication, but the fact is that price increases and productivity declines are pushing even more mail out of the system. The USPS cannot continue to vampirize the mail, its biggest revenue source, and compromise the mail delivery on which both Americans and businesses depend.”

One reason costs continue to rise is that the number of delivery points keeps growing. Last year, the USPS delivered to 1.8 million more addresses than in fiscal year 2024. The combination of more daily stops and lower mail volume has resulted in a drop in the average number of pieces delivered per delivery point per day from 5.5 pieces in 2007 to 2.4 pieces in 2025, a decline of 57%, according to the national post.

The Postal Service continues to press Congress and regulators to lift onerous retirement benefit and worker compensation requirements that other agencies and private companies don’t face. It also wants the ability to diversify pension investment vehicles beyond bonds, a higher statutory debt ceiling, and more flexibility over pricing to better respond to market conditions and recoup costs.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

