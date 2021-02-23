  • ITVI.USA
Volumes rebounding as South recuperates from winter storms

Shippers requesting more and more capacity in some areas

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Tractor=trailer on snowy road in Texas, Feb. 15, 2021.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Storm recovery in the South is progressing after two winter storms produced icy conditions, record snowfall and record cold for several days from Texas to Tennessee.

Since the weekend, roads have been back open and power has been restored to almost everyone in the storms’ paths.

Freight volumes have been rebounding in some areas hit by the storms. While improving volumes don’t tell the whole story, they’re a sign that markets are moving in the right direction.

SONAR ticker: OTVI.USA, OTVI.DAL, OTVI.HOU, OTVI.LIT, OTVI.MEM

The latest FreightWaves SONAR data, updated Monday, shows the national Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI) dropping dramatically during the storms (Feb. 14-17), then increasing once roads opened and more power was restored. These trends can also be seen in the Dallas, Houston, Memphis and Little Rock markets. OTVI is a measure of shippers’ requests for capacity, meaning they’re offering more loads for carriers to pick up in these markets.

With no winter weather in sight for the South this week, volume in other areas will hopefully improve.

Other weather this week

Look for more moderate to heavy snowfall Tuesday across the interior Northeast, with lake-effect snow showers lingering Wednesday and possibly Thursday. This could impact drivers on portions of I-81 and I-90, particularly in western New York.

Additional periods of heavy snowfall will hit the Cascades and northern Rockies Tuesday, then again Thursday and Friday. A few feet could pile up in some high elevations. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding in some lower elevations.

Winds will pose a high risk of rollovers Tuesday from central Montana to the Dakotas, as well as southeastern Wyoming. Gusts will reach 50 to 70 mph in these areas, affecting travel on I-90 and I-94.

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

