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Walmart launches LTL truck consolidation program for suppliers

New prepaid service aims to improve inbound efficiency, product flow to stores

Eric Kulisch
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Walmart has a private fleet of trucks that operate from large distribution centers to replenish stores, but most inbound shipments are delivered by third-party carriers. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Walmart is simplifying inbound logistics and reducing costs for suppliers that prepay for freight service by enabling them to more easily combine less-than-truckload shipments into full truckloads at automated consolidation points that feed the company’s regional distribution centers.

The new prepaid consolidation program allows suppliers that leverage Walmart’s supply chain network to merge shipments under a single national purchase order to one location, which combines the inventory and ships it to the company’s 42 regional distribution centers, creating more transportation efficiency, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) said in a news release on Tuesday. 

Vendors will benefit from the streamlined consolidation program through cost savings on pallets and labor, plus improved order cycles and sales quantities as Walmart takes advantage of the added flexibility to place a supplier’s product in the correct location based on customer demand, Walmart stated. 

Suppliers experience longer lead times and higher costs when they ship merchandise to Walmart facilities, but can’t fill an entire trailer. Under the previous process, suppliers might create up to 42 purchase orders, pick 42 cases and load 42 separate pallets onto trucks for distribution to each regional distribution center. Now, those cases can go on a single pallet with one purchase order. Walmart said it is using new automation technology to optimize inventory allocation across its DC network.

The program will expand in phases and participation will be prioritized based on volume alignment and capacity expansion. 

“We’re focused on making our supply chain simpler, faster and more efficient for suppliers, while also keeping products in stock for our customers,” said Mike Gray, senior vice president of supply chain at Walmart U.S. “By strengthening our first-mile capabilities, we’re reducing complexity and keeping goods moving, so we can deliver even more value every day.”

The prepaid consolidation program is designed to make shipping more convenient for suppliers because Walmart manages the process, which means suppliers don’t need to change their prepaid freight terms. Walmart said vendors can move shipments directly through Walmart or work through company-approved third-party logistics providers such as C.H. Robinson, Hub Group and RJW Logistics.

Suppliers pay a transparent, price-per-case rate that covers handling at the automated consolidation center and outbound transportation to Walmart’s regional DCs. Pricing varies by region, but there are no additional markups applied by participating providers to services performed by Walmart.

By consolidating inbound shipments and allocating inventory across its regional DCs, Walmart said it improves the consistency of product flow and reduces variability. That makes replenishment more precise and better ensures products are always in stock.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com