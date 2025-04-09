Walmart pulls full-year guidance, insists it will gain share

In a surprising move, retail giant Walmart announced Wednesday that it is withdrawing its earnings and revenue guidance for the current fiscal year, citing uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s newly imposed tariffs on Chinese imports. The decision comes as the world’s largest retailer grapples with the potential impact of escalating trade tensions on its bottom line.

On Feb. 20, America’s largest retailer had called for net sales growth of 3%-4% and adjusted operating income growth of 3.5%-5.5% for fiscal year 2026.

The retraction of financial forecasts is a rare step for Walmart, known for its stable and predictable performance. This move underscores the far-reaching consequences of the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China, which has sent shockwaves through global markets and supply chains.

Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey stated in a press release, “Given the fluidity of the current trade environment and the potential for further tariffs, we believe it’s prudent to withdraw our earnings guidance at this time.” He added that the company remains committed to providing updated forecasts as soon as it can reasonably assess the impact of the tariffs on its business.



