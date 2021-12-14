Ware2Go this holiday season — At Your Doorstep

Kaylee Nix welcomes Steve Denton, CEO of Ware2Go, back to At Your Doorstep for a check-in on retailers’ experience this holiday season.

Denton and Nix talk about whether retailers overshot consumer desires for holiday purchases and how flexible warehouse alternatives could be a relief valve for unintended extra holiday inventory. Many companies were worried they wouldn’t have enough product to sustain buying behavior, but what if they actually ordered too much?

The two talk about the challenges of forecasting demand and the creative strategies needed to protect inventories after the holiday season.



