At Your DoorstepFreightWaves TV

Ware2Go this holiday season — At Your Doorstep

Flexible warehousing is the way to holiday success

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, December 14, 2021
Less than a minute

Kaylee Nix welcomes Steve Denton, CEO of Ware2Go, back to At Your Doorstep for a check-in on retailers’ experience this holiday season. 

Denton and Nix talk about whether retailers overshot consumer desires for holiday purchases and how flexible warehouse alternatives could be a relief valve for unintended extra holiday inventory. Many companies were worried they wouldn’t have enough product to sustain buying behavior, but what if they actually ordered too much? 

The two talk about the challenges of forecasting demand and the creative strategies needed to protect inventories after the holiday season. 

You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

