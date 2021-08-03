  • ITVI.USA
    15,378.070
    -88.350
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.743
    0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.820
    0.290
    1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,350.040
    -89.040
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.280
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    0.050
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.560
    -0.030
    -1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.420
    0.090
    2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.220
    0.050
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    1.000
    0.8%
Great Quarter, Guys podcast

Was Amazon a Q2 disappointment? — Great Quarter, Guys

Depends on who you ask

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, August 3, 2021
1 minute read

Amazon’s record Q2 results weren’t quite enough to please Wall Street analysts, despite showing growth in a majority of sectors. 

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys Andrew Cox and FreightWaves’ Lead Economist Anthony Smith talk about what the results say about the company and if it is a fair comparison year-over-year to the pandemic fueled frenzy of 2020. 

The two also discuss earnings from several transportation companies, some ocean carriers, and other large retailers. Punctuated with economic talk about employment, stimulus potential, and lockdown possibilities, this is an episode you don’t want to miss. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

