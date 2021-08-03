Was Amazon a Q2 disappointment? — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by Emerge, The Digital Freight Marketplace. While market volatility is affecting everyone, you need an RFP expert to navigate the uncertainty. Industry expertise and technology for your RFP event, now and in the future. Emerge from the confusion by visiting get.emergemarket.com/GQG.

Amazon’s record Q2 results weren’t quite enough to please Wall Street analysts, despite showing growth in a majority of sectors.

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys Andrew Cox and FreightWaves’ Lead Economist Anthony Smith talk about what the results say about the company and if it is a fair comparison year-over-year to the pandemic fueled frenzy of 2020.

The two also discuss earnings from several transportation companies, some ocean carriers, and other large retailers. Punctuated with economic talk about employment, stimulus potential, and lockdown possibilities, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.



