Weak market or not, truck transportation jobs saw healthy jump in March

Truck transportation jobs in March grew by the second-largest amount in the 15-month period starting in 2023 that has seen jobs in the sector decline overall, according to the monthly report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The increase of 5,100 jobs also comes with a revision of the February report on truck transportation jobs that lifted that month’s total by 2,600 jobs. Additionally, the revision for January is an increase of 1,100 jobs from the most recent estimate of that month.

With those three months of rising numbers, truck transportation jobs in March were 15,800 more than reported in August of last year, when a loss of 31,600 jobs took the total down to 1,543,100 — that big decline fueled largely by the loss of employment created by the shutdown of Yellow Corp.

Overall, the weakness in the trucking industry means that the March total is 20,600 jobs less than where it was in January 2023.



