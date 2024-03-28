Texas trucking company employee gets over 5 years for payroll fraud

A woman who used her position in two Texas trucking companies to fraudulently pay excess funds to co-workers and friends was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in prison. Her co-defendants got probation.

Veronica Rios and six co-defendants were indicted in April 2021. In sentencing this week, Rios received 63 months in prison on six counts of wire fraud. The 63 months was the sentence for each of the counts but will be served concurrently.

Rios pleaded guilty in September.

Electronic records for the proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas note that the sentencings of co-defendants Pedro Guillen, Maira Vargas, Guadalupe Alsidez, Amanda Hernandez, Mario Martinez and Tommy Bynum all occurred at various times going back to last fall after plea deals. They all received probation and no fine.



