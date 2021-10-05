  • ITVI.USA
Welcome to Rising Tides

Exploring the importance behind supply chain partnerships

Kaylee Nix
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Less than a minute

Matt McLelland, Covenant Transport’s vice president of sustainability and innovation, is the host of FreightWaves’ newest show, Rising Tides. 

He kicks off the show with an episode all about the importance of building solid partnerships around supply chain strategy. McLelland invites Sean Coakley, chief commercial officer at Capstone Logistics, onto the show to discuss how the supply chain is made up of a series of partnerships among customers, vendors and competitors.

Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

