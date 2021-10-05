Welcome to Rising Tides

Matt McLelland, Covenant Transport’s vice president of sustainability and innovation, is the host of FreightWaves’ newest show, Rising Tides.

He kicks off the show with an episode all about the importance of building solid partnerships around supply chain strategy. McLelland invites Sean Coakley, chief commercial officer at Capstone Logistics, onto the show to discuss how the supply chain is made up of a series of partnerships among customers, vendors and competitors.