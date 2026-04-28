Werner swings toward profit as dedicated fuels Q1 uptrend

Werner Enterprises posted improved first-quarter results as pricing gains, dedicated fleet expansion and early benefits from its FirstFleet acquisition helped offset lingering freight market headwinds.

The Omaha-based carrier reported total revenue of $808.6 million, up 14% year over year, while narrowing its net loss to $4.3 million from $10.1 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings turned positive at 2 cents per share, compared to a loss in the prior-year period.

Werner’s (NASDAQ: WERN) operating income reached $4.0 million, reversing a loss last year, as margins improved to 0.5%.

Adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share and $808.6 million in revenue exceeded Wall Street forecasts, according to Associated Press reports, CTPost, and Gurufocus.

Omaha-based Werner Enterprises was founded in 1956 and has around 8,000 trucks and over 24,000 trailers. The company provides transportation services across North America.

Werner released its first quarter results after the market closed and held a call with analysts on Tuesday.

‘Positive trajectory’ emerges after prolonged downturn

CEO Derek Leathers said Werner is beginning to see tangible results from restructuring and strategic repositioning.

“The first quarter reflects early results from our strategic positioning and positive momentum in our core business,” he said during the call.

“Market fundamentals are improving and we are seeing a positive trajectory in our own numbers.”

“Throughout this extended freight downturn, we have taken measured steps to position Werner for profitable long-term growth.”

Werner leaned heavily into dedicated trucking and specialized services, including cross-border and expedited freight, while reshaping its one-way network.

“We are leaning further into dedicated and other specialized solutions including expedited and cross-border Mexico as well as asset light offerings in logistics,” Leathers said.

The company also completed its $282.8 million acquisition of FirstFleet in January, significantly boosting dedicated capacity.

Dedicated strength offsets weaker logistics performance

Werner’s Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) segment drove the quarter:

TTS revenue: $594.3 million (+18% YoY)

$594.3 million (+18% YoY) Operating income: $13.9 million vs. loss last year

$13.9 million vs. loss last year Fleet growth: +14% average trucks, driven by FirstFleet

Dedicated now accounts for 78% of the TTS fleet, up sharply from 65% a year ago.

Leathers emphasized improving pricing and productivity in the one-way segment:

“The result of our one-way restructuring is showing early gains… revenues per total mile increasing 3.6%, our strongest pricing inflection in over three years,” he said. “Strong execution… led to one-way revenue per truck per week increasing 9.6%.”

Meanwhile, Werner Logistics remained under pressure:

Revenue was flat at $195.8 million

Operating loss widened to $2 million

Higher purchased transportation costs compressed brokerage margins, though management expects improvement as contract rates reset.

Rates rising as capacity exits accelerate

Werner pointed to tightening supply conditions as a key catalyst for pricing improvement.

“The recovery in rates has been largely supply-driven as capacity continues to exit at an accelerated pace,” Leathers said. “We expect pricing gains to continue with more meaningful improvement in the third and fourth quarters.”

During the earnings Q&A, Leathers added:

“We’re seeing ongoing largely supply-driven constraints that are continuing to gain momentum as we get deeper into the year. Mid-single-digit rate increases early in the Q1 bid season… expectation would be further strengthened from here.”

Executives noted that capacity attrition—from bankruptcies, regulatory enforcement and driver shortages—is reshaping the market.

CFO: Weather, fuel masked stronger underlying performance

CFO Chris Wikoff said external factors weighed on quarterly results but underlying trends improved.

“First quarter revenues totaled $809 million, up 14%. Adjusted operating income was $11.9 million, and adjusted operating margin was 1.5%,” Wikoff said. “Adverse weather early in the quarter and rapidly increasing fuel prices in March negatively impacted EPS by approximately $0.05.”

Despite those headwinds, operating cash flow surged to $89.2 million, up more than 200% year over year.

Outlook: Tightening market sets up second-half rebound

Management expects continued margin expansion as pricing flows through contracts and integration synergies ramp.

Leathers said the company now has clearer visibility into earnings growth: “These actions… have strengthened our business and provided a line of sight to earnings growth this year.”

Werner reiterated full-year guidance, including 23%–28% truck count growth and $185 million to $225 million in capex.

The company also pointed to improving spot rates, tighter driver supply and lean retail inventories as tailwinds heading into peak season.