  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

What does trucker protest mean for cross-border freight?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, January 31, 2022
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the Freedom Convoy 2022 protest at the Canadian capital. How did things go and what will this mean for cross-border trucking? We ask FleetOps CEO Chris Atkinson. 

Fillogic co-founders Bill Thayer, the CEO, and Rob Caucci, the president, talk about building their company as well as retail trends. 

Kevin Clonch, group director of customer logistics at Ryder System, discusses why his company retains talent with culture, not noncompetes. 

Vaughn Moore, president and CEO at AIT Worldwide Logistics, delivers broader trends in capacity and the economy. 

And Troy Ryley, president at Redwood Mexico, talks about the benefits of sourcing from Mexico. 

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.