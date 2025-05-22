What Fleets Need to Know About FMCSA Compliance Reviews in 2025

Ask any fleet manager or consultant, and they’ll tell you that when the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration initiates a compliance review, it’s a full-body scan of your operation that starts long before the auditor walks through your door.

In most cases, you’ll get a notice via email or mail that your company has been selected for a compliance review (CR). This could stem from a poor Inspection Selection System score, a recent crash, BASIC alerts in the Safety Measurement System (SMS), a failed new entrant audit, or even a complaint from the public or law enforcement. Once that notice hits your inbox, the countdown begins.

Understanding the FMCSA Ratings

Every compliance review results in one of three possible safety ratings:

Satisfactory: You’ve met the minimum FMCSR requirements. You can keep operating without restrictions.

Conditional: You have compliance problems that must be addressed. Your rating is a red flag for brokers, insurers and shippers.

Unsatisfactory: You’re shut down. Operations must cease until you file a corrective action and successfully upgrade your rating.

What causes a carrier to drop from satisfactory to conditional or unsatisfactory? It often depends on how you perform in each of the seven BASIC categories, and whether you’ve fixed repeat violations or shown a pattern of neglect.