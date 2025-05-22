Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Education and TrainingIndustry InsightsOperational ExcellenceOwner-Operator EssentialsRisk & CompliancesThe PlaybookTrucker Tips

What Fleets Need to Know About FMCSA Compliance Reviews in 2025

Learn how to prepare for your DOT compliance review before it threatens your operation

Rob Carpenter
·

Ask any fleet manager or consultant, and they’ll tell you that when the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration initiates a compliance review, it’s a full-body scan of your operation that starts long before the auditor walks through your door.

In most cases, you’ll get a notice via email or mail that your company has been selected for a compliance review (CR). This could stem from a poor Inspection Selection System score, a recent crash, BASIC alerts in the Safety Measurement System (SMS), a failed new entrant audit, or even a complaint from the public or law enforcement. Once that notice hits your inbox, the countdown begins.

Understanding the FMCSA Ratings

Every compliance review results in one of three possible safety ratings:

  • Satisfactory: You’ve met the minimum FMCSR requirements. You can keep operating without restrictions.
  • Conditional: You have compliance problems that must be addressed. Your rating is a red flag for brokers, insurers and shippers.
  • Unsatisfactory: You’re shut down. Operations must cease until you file a corrective action and successfully upgrade your rating.

What causes a carrier to drop from satisfactory to conditional or unsatisfactory? It often depends on how you perform in each of the seven BASIC categories, and whether you’ve fixed repeat violations or shown a pattern of neglect.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Rob Carpenter