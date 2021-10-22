  • ITVI.USA
What is renewable fuels’ role in trucking’s future? — Net-Zero Carbon

The steppingstone of renewable natural gas

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 22, 2021
1 minute read

The freight industry has a massive problem of inefficiency – it’s called empty miles.35% of trucks on the road today are driving empty, and our environment is paying the price with millions of CO2 metric tons of emissions wasted every year. Be part of the solution with Convoy. Visit convoy.com/sustainability

On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, FreightWaves Director of Carbon Intelligence Tyler Cole sits down with Detroit Bureau Chief Alan Adler to talk about fitting renewable fuels into the development of future trucks. 

Adler covers the electric and autonomous vehicle space for FreightWaves, as well as the OEM perspective of alternative fuels. The two talk about how renewable natural gas and hydrogen can be steppingstones for fleets trying to make it to electrification and why the solution to a net-zero future is not a one-size-fits-all approach.

You can find more Net-Zero Carbon episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here

