What Is the Best Front and Rear Dash Cam with Night Vision for Trucking?

When you’re out running loads in the dead of night, your dash cam doesn’t get to sleep. It’s still working. Still recording. Still protecting your business. And if you’re relying on a camera that can’t see clearly after sunset, you’ve got a weak link in your operation.

Accidents don’t check the clock. Most incidents—whether it’s a sideswipe on a dim backroad or a rear-end in a dark parking lot—happen outside of perfect lighting. That’s where night vision becomes non-negotiable. And if you’re serious about running your business like a business, a dual dash cam with true low-light clarity isn’t optional—it’s essential.

Why Night Vision Isn’t Just a Nice-to-Have

Let’s talk real-world. Truckers drive more nighttime miles than just about anyone else on the road. Early-morning pickups. Late-night deliveries. Cross-country hauls with windows full of stars instead of sunlight.

You need a dash cam setup that doesn’t just work in the daytime. You need one that captures plate numbers under streetlights, picks up movement in dark lots, and shows enough detail to prove what happened—clearly.